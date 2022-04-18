LiveCrawley Town 1, Walsall 0 - FULL-TIME: Hutchinson goal seals in as Reds make it three on the trot for new owners

Crawley Town made it three wins on the trot under their new owners after a battling 1-0 win over Walsall at The People's Pension Stadium today (Monday, April 18).

By Mark Dunford
Monday, 18th April 2022, 5:03 pm

Isaacu Hutchinson scored the only goal of the game in the 68th minute. You can see our live blog from the game below - the page will show you when there are new updates.

Crawley Town celebrate Kwesi Appiah's winner against Barrow last week. Picture by Cory Pickford

LIVE: Crawley Town v Walsall

Last updated: Monday, 18 April, 2022, 17:56

  • Crawley Town unbeaten since new owners WAGMI United took over
  • Walsall have lost last three games
  • Crawley Town are currently 12th in League Two, Walsall are 15th, seven points behind the Reds
Monday, 18 April, 2022, 17:56

Here are Samuel Brady’s player ratings

Monday, 18 April, 2022, 16:54

Unstoppable

Monday, 18 April, 2022, 16:53

Monday, 18 April, 2022, 16:53

It’s not been pretty but Crawley have won 1-0 against Walsall

Monday, 18 April, 2022, 16:47

90 mins - Tony Craig replaces Nadesan

Monday, 18 April, 2022, 16:47

90 mins - Earing hits crossbar with curled effort.

Monday, 18 April, 2022, 16:44

attendance 2,258

Monday, 18 April, 2022, 16:41

84 mins - Devante Rodney fires over after a superb run and cross from Osadebe

Monday, 18 April, 2022, 16:36

79 mins - great move involving Marshall and Nadesan set up Nichols but his shot was saved

Monday, 18 April, 2022, 16:35

78 mins Hessenthaler pulls off a goal line save after Rodney rounded Morris

