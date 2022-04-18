Isaacu Hutchinson scored the only goal of the game in the 68th minute. You can see our live blog from the game below - the page will show you when there are new updates.
Have you seen? Crawley Town legend officially announces retirement / This is how much Crawley Town - and EVERY other League Two club - has paid out in intermediary and agents fees / NFT meaning: crypto art tech explained, what is a non-fungible token, where to buy them – and best marketplaceRemember, you can get all the latest Crawley Town news, here.
For the latest breaking news where you live in Sussex, follow us on Twitter @Sussex_World and like us on Facebook @SussexWorldUK
LIVE: Crawley Town v Walsall
Last updated: Monday, 18 April, 2022, 17:56
- Crawley Town unbeaten since new owners WAGMI United took over
- Walsall have lost last three games
- Crawley Town are currently 12th in League Two, Walsall are 15th, seven points behind the Reds