Crawley Town legend officially announces retirement

In an accomplished career that spanned over 20 years, Bulman made over 500 club appearances, with over 400 of those coming at the Red Devils.

Bulman first joined the Reds on loan from Stevenage in 2006 before signing permanently the following season. In between his stints at the club, Bulman has also played for Oxford United and AFC Wimbledon.

Bulman helped the club secure promotion to the Football League for the first time in the club’s history, and was part of the Reds team that reached the fifth round of the Emirates FA Cup in 2010-11.

Crawley Town have confirmed club legend Dannie Bulman has officially retired from professional football. Picture by Pete Norton/Getty Images

The following season, Bulman helped the club achieve back to back promotions to secure League One status.

More recently, Bulamn was heavily involved in the club’s historic League Cup run, which saw them reach the fourth round for the first time in 2019-20.

Bulman’s last appearance in a Crawley shirt came in pre-season when Crawley visited Beckenham Town in August. Since then, Bulman has been been involved with the coaching staff and commercial team at the club.

The club are delighted to confirm that Bulamn will be embarking on a beneficiary year, which will include several events to celebrate the veteran midfielder's incredible career.

At the end of the 12-month period, Bulman will play his final game in Crawley colours during a testimonial fixture. More information on a testimonial fixture will be released towards the end of Bulman's beneficiary year.

As part of his beneficiary year, Bulman will be heavily involved with Crawley Town's End of Season Awards, which will take place at the end of the 2021-22 season.

During the awards evening, Crawley Town will launch the Dannie Bulman Award. This award will be given to someone who has given exceptional service to the club, just as Bulman did during his 400 appearances for the Red Devils. A date and venue for the End of Season Awards will be released in the coming days.

More events in Bulman’s beneficiary year will be announced in due course once dates and venues have been confirmed.

An interview with Bulman can be found on the club’s YouTube channel, where the former midfielder speaks about his plans for the future and explains his beneficiary year in more detail.

Crawley Town thanked Bulman for his incredible service in a Crawley shirt and look forward to developing their ongoing relationship in the future.

