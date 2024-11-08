Crawley Town 2, Huddersfield Town 2 - RECAP: Elliot's pride after draw with Terrier plus Trueman reaction
Goals from Rushian Hepburn-Murphy and Max Anderson were not enough to claim all three points.
Crawley Town v Huddersfield Town LIVE
- Reds are looking for their fourth League One win of the season
- They are currently 21st in the table
- The Terriers are seventh in the table
- The sides had differing fortunes in the FA Cup, with Huddersfield losing to Tamworth
Connal Trueman reaction
Rob Elliot post-match presser
Will Rob Elliot be happy with that?
It's all over - 2-2
Breathless second half and in the end Crawley will be happy with a point. Huddersfield were the better side after they equalised
90+4 mins | 2-2
Desperate defending from Reds
90 mins | 2-2
6 minutes additional time
84 mins | 2-2
Ronan Darcy given man of the match by sponsors Brick Borrow
82 mins | 2-2
Helik comes on for Lees
78 mins | 2-2
Wiles fires over from distance after Barker clears corner
76 mins | 2-2
Holohan coming on for Darcy
74 mins | 2-2
It’s getting desperate now - Barker clears after a bit of a scramble from Wiles’ deep cross
73 mins | 2-2
Koroma should have dne better with a free header - Trueman tips over
71 mins | 2-2
Hepburn-Murphy and Camara off
Kelly and Fish on
Koroma misses great chance to 3-2 to the visitors
68 mins | 2-2
There are more goals in this, Darcy cross lands on roof of net
Now it's 2-2!
Kane scores straight away
IT'S 2-1 Crawley!
Lovely goal. All started with ball from Ibrahim to Forster then ball fell to Darcy who found Anderson with a lovely pass, he took one touch before slotting home