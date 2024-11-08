Live

Crawley Town 2, Huddersfield Town 2 - RECAP: Elliot's pride after draw with Terrier plus Trueman reaction

Mark Dunford
By Mark Dunford

Editor and Head of Sport

Published 8th Nov 2024, 19:00 BST
Updated 9th Nov 2024, 18:18 BST

A dramatic second half saw Crawley Town draw 2-2 with Huddersfield Town at the Broadfield Stadium.

Goals from Rushian Hepburn-Murphy and Max Anderson were not enough to claim all three points.

Crawley Town v Huddersfield Town LIVE

Key Events

  • Reds are looking for their fourth League One win of the season
  • They are currently 21st in the table
  • The Terriers are seventh in the table
  • The sides had differing fortunes in the FA Cup, with Huddersfield losing to Tamworth
Sat, 09 Nov, 2024, 18:17 BST

Connal Trueman reaction

Sat, 09 Nov, 2024, 18:14 BST

Rob Elliot post-match presser

Sat, 09 Nov, 2024, 16:58 BST

Appreciation

Sat, 09 Nov, 2024, 16:55 BST

Will Rob Elliot be happy with that?

Sat, 09 Nov, 2024, 16:54 BST

It's all over - 2-2

Breathless second half and in the end Crawley will be happy with a point. Huddersfield were the better side after they equalised

Sat, 09 Nov, 2024, 16:50 BST

90+4 mins | 2-2

Desperate defending from Reds

Sat, 09 Nov, 2024, 16:47 BST

90 mins | 2-2

6 minutes additional time

Sat, 09 Nov, 2024, 16:42 BST

84 mins | 2-2

Ronan Darcy given man of the match by sponsors Brick Borrow

Sat, 09 Nov, 2024, 16:39 BST

82 mins | 2-2

Helik comes on for Lees

Sat, 09 Nov, 2024, 16:38 BST

a break

Sat, 09 Nov, 2024, 16:35 BST

78 mins | 2-2

Wiles fires over from distance after Barker clears corner

Sat, 09 Nov, 2024, 16:33 BST

76 mins | 2-2

Holohan coming on for Darcy

Sat, 09 Nov, 2024, 16:31 BST

74 mins | 2-2

It’s getting desperate now - Barker clears after a bit of a scramble from Wiles’ deep cross

Sat, 09 Nov, 2024, 16:30 BST

73 mins | 2-2

Koroma should have dne better with a free header - Trueman tips over

Sat, 09 Nov, 2024, 16:29 BST

71 mins | 2-2

Hepburn-Murphy and Camara off

Kelly and Fish on

Koroma misses great chance to 3-2 to the visitors

Sat, 09 Nov, 2024, 16:26 BST

68 mins | 2-2

There are more goals in this, Darcy cross lands on roof of net

Sat, 09 Nov, 2024, 16:25 BST

Now it's 2-2!

Kane scores straight away

Sat, 09 Nov, 2024, 16:24 BST

IT'S 2-1 Crawley!

Lovely goal. All started with ball from Ibrahim to Forster then ball fell to Darcy who found Anderson with a lovely pass, he took one touch before slotting home

