Crawley Town adds Three Bridges to pre-season schedule

The Red Devils will be making the visit to Jubilee Fields almost exactly a year on from their last trip, with a 1-0 win on that occasion courtesy of Davide Rodari’s goal.

Plenty has changed in that time, not least in personnel, as Kevin Betsy has stepped into the dugout at the People’s Pensions Stadium while players including Tom Dallison have moved on to pastures new.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With the run-out on that warm July evening proving a good test, though, Betsy will be bringing his newly-modified squad two miles across town in the fourth game of their pre-season schedule.

Dan Micciche and Kevin Betsy

The fixture slots in after a trip to Eastbourne Borough on Saturday July 2, a home game against Queens Park Rangers on July 9 and a visit to East Grinstead Town on Monday July 11.

With three games in five days, rotation is guaranteed amongst the Red Devils’ squad, but key first-team players are highly likely to be involved.

Further opportunities for Betsy’s players to impress come against Charlton Athletic Under-23s on Tuesday July 19 and Aldershot Town on Saturday July 23.

For Jamie Crellin’s Bridges, meanwhile, the game is the third of six currently scheduled in their pre-season, following earlier matches away at Worthing and Horsham YMCA.

They play friendlies away at Godalming Town and Bedfont Sports and at home against Chipstead afterwards, but the draw of the League Two side will undoubtedly be the highlight of their schedule.

The fixture last season was one of Crellin’s first in charge, and on the back of a 14th-place finish in the Isthmian League South East Division, it should prove another useful opportunity to test his troops as they aim to improve this term.

Tickets for the fixture, which kicks off at 7:45pm on Wednesday July 13th, are available on Three Bridges’ website: https://threebridgesfc.ktckts.com/.

Adult tickets for the fixture cost £10, concessions £5 and under-12s £2.