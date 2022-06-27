Welcome League Two's top scorer from last season Dom Telford. Who has joined us on a free transfer from Newport County.

It’s a signing that has sent shock waves across the EFL. If opposition clubs didn’t realise WAGMI United meant business, then they do now.

Dom could of chosen a whole host of clubs at this level and above. So the fact he’s decided to get on board with us is a real sign that our new owners mean business. Yes he’s most probably on League One wages, but if his goals get us promotion then who cares?!

Dom Telford celebrates scoring for Plymouth. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

The clever thing here is that he’s on a three-year contract so like Max Watters before him, should we need to cash in then we can.

The excitement that’s been generated by Dom’s arrival across social media is something I’ve never seen before at the club.

Another signing made last week was that of 21 year old right back Travis Johnson from Crewe who comes with decent League One experience and who I think is going to turn out to be another excellent signing. Right back was a problem position for us last season. But with Travis’s pace I think it’s another shrewd piece of business by Kevin Betsy and our owners.