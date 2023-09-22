Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The twitter account @LeaksWagmi shared a picture of the story from the Mail. It said: “Crawley Town are attracting interest from other American buyers just 18 months after being bought by crypto consortium WAGMI United. Following a turbulent period which saw them narrowly avoid relegation to the National League...Crawley have started the League Two season well under manager Scott Lindsey, with their owners already fielding inquiries over a potential sale.”

WAGMI, under the leadership of co-chairmen Eben Smith and Preston Johnson, took over the club in April 2022 and have seen five managers come and go before settling on Lindsey in January this year.

The consortium have had a strained relationship with the fans since they have been at the club after a number of senior and popular players left the club and a lack of communication with the fans.

Some supporters continue to have a ‘WAGMI OUT’ banner at games.

Lindsey recently praised the owners for the recruitment over the summer, especially with Adam Campbell, who scored two and was man of the match in the 4-1 win over Newport County. He said: “ The owners, I've got to give them credit on that one. They kept banging the drum on Adam Campbell and, and really wanted him in. It was kind of looking dead at one moment and then they kept banging the drum and wanted it and wanted it.

"And in the end we got him. So we're really pleased to have him part of what we're doing and he's come a long way down. He moved his whole family down from like a big commitment from him. Listen, this is what I'm saying, about Eben especially, he worked really hard to make that happen in terms of living accommodation and bits and piece so I've got to give them credit on that one. He really did work hard to get that one over the line.”

The company accounts for WAGMI were published on Thursday night – you can see them here – and they show a £1.4million loss.