Scott Lindsey said his side were ‘not far off’ executing the perfect plan as they were dominant in a brillaint 4-1 win over Newport County.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

After 1-1 at half-time after goals from Nick Tsaroulla and Omar Bogle, Crawley dominated the second half with a brace from Adam Campbell and a first goal of the season for skipper Ben Gladwin.

The win put Crawley up to tenth in the League Two table and they have now scored 11 goals in three games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And the Reds boss was clearly delighted with the win. He said: “Obviously pleased with the result, and pleased with the performance – we were very good. We were dominant with our possession and scored some great goals so I am really pleased.”

Adam Campbell is all smiles after scoring his second goal against Newport County. Picture: Eva Gilbert

When asked if the players executed the plan perfectly, he said: “Not far off. I think we made hard work of it in the first half. We spoke at half time and they blocked up quite well and nullified a lot of spaces we wanted to play quickly and efficiently. I think we could have done it better with a little bit different movement which we spoke about and I thought there was more spaces in the second half, and we were very good in front of the goal.”

Lindsey was full of praise for scorer Campbell, who joined the club in the summer and moved from the North East. He also praised co-owner and co-chairman Eben Smith for making the move happen.

"Brilliant, absolutely brilliant,” he said: “He was fantastic today. He was very good in a lot of our play. Two great goals. The first goal [Ronan] Darcy runs down the right side, it has a shot himself and then you kind of think that the action is finished and then he pops out of nowhere with a great finish - unbelievable finish by the way. Then the second goal, he finds himself in a great position in field as, has a great touch and sets himself opens the goal right up in an unbelievable finish for the second one. He's been fantastic for his great signing by the way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The owners, I've got to give them credit on that one. They kept banging the drum on Adam Campbell and, and really wanted him in. It was kind of looking dead at one moment and then they kept banging the drum and wanted it and wanted it.

"And in the end we got him. So we're really pleased to have him part of what we're doing and he's come a long way down. He moved his whole family down from like a big commitment from him. Listen, this is what I'm saying, about Eben especially, he worked really hard to make that happen in terms of living accommodation and bits and piece so I've got to give them credit on that one. He really did work hard to get that one over the line. And, we're really delighted to have him. He's a great lad as well. He's a good person and a great trainer, works hard, and he'll score goals for us.”