Crawley Town beat Tranmere Rovers: 29 pictures of vital win including plenty of crowd photos

It proved to be a brilliant afternoon for Crawley Town as they beat Tranmere Rovers 2-1 at the Broadfield Stadium today (Saturday, April 15).

Mark Dunford
By Mark Dunford
Published 15th Apr 2023, 20:42 BST

Goals from Remi Oteh and Jack Powell and a fantastic penalty save by Corey Addai ensured the victory that saw them climb out of the relegation zone after Hartlepool United lost to Newport County.

Photographer Steve Robards was at the game to catch the action and the crowd.

