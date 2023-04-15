Crawley Town beat Tranmere Rovers: 29 pictures of vital win including plenty of crowd photos
It proved to be a brilliant afternoon for Crawley Town as they beat Tranmere Rovers 2-1 at the Broadfield Stadium today (Saturday, April 15).
Goals from Remi Oteh and Jack Powell and a fantastic penalty save by Corey Addai ensured the victory that saw them climb out of the relegation zone after Hartlepool United lost to Newport County.
Photographer Steve Robards was at the game to catch the action and the crowd.
See also…
Crawley Town player ratings: Goalscorer gets 9/10 while keeper scores an 8/10 after going from zero to hero