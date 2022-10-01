Crawley Town boss admits hearing fans' chants is 'hard to take' but understands their frustrations

The Reds suffered their seventh defeat of this campaign, losing 2-1 to Stevenage after Luke Norris’ late penalty condemned them to defeat.

After each goal the Reds conceded, a section of Crawley fans sung ‘we want Betsy out’ and ‘you’re getting sacked in the morning’.

It follows a week of fans taking to social media to petition owners WAGMI United to sack the former Arsenal u23s manager. But the 44-year-old believes he, his staff and the players can turn it around this season.

Derek Martin. Photo by Derek Martin Photography and Art.

On the chants, he said: “It is tough. But I have been in football for 25 years. As a player I experienced a lot of negativity when I wasn’t playing well but I was able to turn it round and get them on my side and they are singing your name again. That’s football.

"It’s hard to take though, I have a young family who are here, no one likes to see these things but I understand their frustrations I just wish they could understand the level of commitment we have given to this football club since we have been here.

“I know my level of quality, I know the level of players we have and I have full belief in myself, the players and my staff.”

And he said he will be fighting to turn things around. "We will stand strong,” he said. “It’s a tough moment for us currently but I have never laid down dying in anything I have done.

“I have come here with good intentions and positivity. You wouldn’t believe the amount of things I have had to change at this football club since I have come in. It’s a fantastic club and really good ownership and I have a great relationship with them and the players.

“But things have hindered is quite a bit with things we have had to change and things I shouldn’t have to change as the manager of a League Two club

“Things just haven’t gone for us. I know the quality of players we have in the group and they will do well this season. I want to be part of that and I want to push this squad going forward and I want the fans to be with us.

“They do not see all the work we are doing to push the group because the results don’t show that and they have every right to vent their frustration. We are doing everything we can and we are working extremely hard. We want to improve it and the only way to improve is if we are all together.”

On the performance against Stevenage, he said: “Second half the performance was excellent. The lads put in excellent commitment, effort and desire. Noone likes to lose a game, but if you are going to lose a game, lose it like we did in the second half.

“We should have had a penalty in the first half, similar to the incident where they got a penalty. Things are not going for us at the moment in terms of us in the moment.

“Positives for us was Joel Lynch’s performance. It’s his first game of the season and you can see the difference he had in the back line for us today. I want to thank him for his character and his willingness to play. Dion is back fit now and with those two players back it will help us massively. They are key players for us at this level.

