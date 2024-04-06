Crawley Town boss believes his side 'can play better' his side hammer Mansfield Town

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Goals from Kellan Gordon, Nick Tsaroulla, Danilo Orsi and Klaidi Lolos made it 21 points from the last nine away games and saw Crawley firm up their play-off place.

And it was a similar story to Tranmere and Newport when early goals helped silence the home crowds as Gordon scored after just three minutes.

But despite the 2-0 half-time lead, Lindsey said his side could have played better and was impressed with the second half display.

He said: “That was a big result for us today. I thought we scored some really good goals today and I'm clearly delighted. I can't ask for too much more with a result like this at Mansfield, who are a really good side

“That's the quietest I've ever known Mansfield fans.They are usually really noisy, and I could hear our fans over them pretty much from the start of the game, right to the end.

“I know we were 2-0 up but I wasn't happy with our first half performance. I made that really clear to them. I felt we turned the ball over a lot and we're not usually like that. We are usually more secure with the ball.

“I felt that a lot of their attacks came from us being in good positions at the top. Second half I thought we were outstanding and managed things much better.

Will Wright in action against Mansfield Town on Saturday. Photo credit Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

“The players have been outstanding and they were outstanding again today with the effort they put in. But, first half, I think we can play better. That's me driving standards all the time. I want to see us play like that from the off, not just the second half.”

Reds are now three points clear of eighth-placed AFC Wimbledon but have two games in hand, but they are also just two points off Crewe and Barrow in sixth, who both dropped points.

Lindsey said: “All we can do is concentrate on ourselves regardless of what the others do around us now. We've just got to make sure that we get our own house in order and make sure that we get what we feel is going to be enough to get in the play-offs. “We are on course. Whatever the teams around us do, they do. We just need to concentrate on us.

“Confidence is really high. If anything I've got to cool them off a little bit. We can't wait to get to Wrexham now. But we have to make sure we do everything professionally.”

Manager of the Year nominee Nigel Clough said it all went wrong for his side today. ““It went wrong for us in that first 10 minutes, certainly conceding a goal after only four minutes, which we had talked about all week.

“Crawley have scored in the first two minutes in their last two away games, so we had to make sure we were nice and solid.

“But Aden Flint gave a bad backpass after only two minutes which gave them encouragement straight away and then we ended up 1-0 down.

“You give a side like Crawley, who are as confident as anybody in the league at the moment, it makes a big difference.”

The Stags dropped to fourth as other results went against them.