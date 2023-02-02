Edit Account-Sign Out
Crawley Town boss gives update on Tony Craig situation

Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey has given an update on Tony Craig.

By Mark Dunford
2 hours ago
Updated 2nd Feb 2023, 4:08pm

The veteran defender has been one of the main talking points this January after he, along with Jake Hessenthaler and George Francomb, were left out of matchday squads.

There was lots of speculation about their absences with owners WAGMI United remaining tight-lipped and citing ‘sensitive legal issues’ as the reason for their silence on the situation.

Tony Craig of Crawley Town in action during the Sky Bet League Two between Crawley Town and Northampton Town at Broadfield Stadium on August 16, 2022 in Crawley, England. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Hessenthaler, who joined Woking on loan, and Francomb, who was released, both left the club on transfer deadline day. This left fans waiting for an announcement on Craig, who recently made his 700th league appearance, which never came.

And Scott Lindsey gave us an update in today’s press conference ahead of the big clash with Gillingham on Saturday. “Tony is here and he’s part of what we do everyday,” he said.

“His attitude has been great in training, as you would imagine, he’s a good pro, unfortunately at the moment there are players in front of him in my opinion. But he’s been fine, he’s training well and he’s still with us."

Crawley travel to The Priestfield Stadium on Saturday five points ahead of their rivals and with a game in hand.

Woking