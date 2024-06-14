Crawley Town boss gives update on transfers and addresses Orsi rumours
It’s an important summer ahead for Reds as they look to build a squad ready for the challenges of League One next season – Crawley’s first time in the division since 2015.
And the transfer window opened today (Friday, June 14) but there has yet to be any announcements on any players coming to the Broadfield Stadium.
But Lindsey, who has just returned from a holiday with his family, hopes there will be some news soon but acknowledged how slow it’s been.
"It was like this last season a little bit, people were pulling their hair out but hopefully we should have some news about a couple of people at least next week.
“It’s just slow but not for the want of trying. It’s just a slow market. I know there are other teams that are announcing bits and pieces.”
Two of last season’s stars – and goal scorers in that memorable match at Wembley – Danilo Orsi (Stockport) and Liam Kelly have been subject to transfer rumours but Lindsey says there is no truth in them.
"I have not heard anything about either moving on, I think it’s just paper talk,” he said. “There have been no conversations had with me in terms of the owners. There’s no truth in those stories in my opinion and of course I would not want to lose either of them.”
The club are still negotiating contracts with Adam Campbell, Will Wright, Nick Tsaroulla, Jeremy Kelly, Kellan Gordon, Jack Roles and Ben Gladwin. Lindsey is not involved in these negotiations. He said: “I don’t get involved with money and contracts, I leave the football club and owners deal with that. I think it’s important that I maintain footballing relationship with the players.
"If I start getting involved with what they earn I think it gets in the way of that.”