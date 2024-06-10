Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The transfer rumour mill is in full swing and the latest one involving Crawley Town will have Reds fans fearing the worst.

Last week Reds fans were gutted to miss out on Laurence Maguire, who joined MK Dons following his release from Chesterfield, and now a new rumour has suggested they could be losing one of their star men.

@TransferCentre9 posted on X (formerly twitter) that Danilo Orsi is ‘set to join Stockport County’. They posted: “Crawley Town star man has Danilo Orsi looks set to join Stockport County following his impressive 25 goal season at the Red Devils.

“Crawley accepted an offer of £500k overnight with Stockport looking to add goals to their side. Orsi is set to sign a three year deal with the Hatters.”

But fans were sceptical of the news. Jay White replied: “Elvis was seen in a chip shop in Stratford,” and Stockport fan @GriffithsSpen replied: “No way are we dropping that figure on someone who's had 2 decent seasons in his career.”

However, Steve Smith posted on the Crawley Town FC Supporters Group on Facebook: “If we did ever receive offer of half a mil for a player out of contract in a year and the player wanted to go, we couldn’t turn that money down.”

Simon Hall replied: “A successful lower league team will always attract interest for both players and manager, however it doesn't mean that you automatically lose them. I'm expecting some to leave but will wait for official announcements rather than faceless Twitter pages.”

Danilo Orsi celebrates with teammates at Wembley | Picture: Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football

Alex Wright said: “The same Twitter account also got 2 things about Crawley completely wrong so I won’t believe it until I see an official announcement from either Crawley or another club.”

Wigan Athletic fan account LaticsVision (@WAFCVision) also posted on X. They said: “Latics are being linked with Crawley Town striker Danilo Orsi. He scored 23 goals in League 2 last season. Latics have reportedly put in an offer of around £600k for the forward. We're in desperate need of a senior forward.”

Orsi has been a revelation since he moved to the Broadfield Stadium from Grimsby Town with his goals and trademark celebrations. The 28-year-old scored 25 goals this season, including a hat-trick in the semi-final second leg at MK Dons and the vital first goal in the League Two play-off final against Crewe Alexandra at Wembley.