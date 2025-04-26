Crawley Town boss has one 'big regret' from 'almost perfect performance' against Northampton Town
The final scoreline was comprehensive, but it could have been more so if Reds had put away their chances. They had 16 efforts on goal and scoring more would have given the faint hopes of survival that little bit less faint going into the last weekend of the season.
Reds will have to beat Shrewsbury next Saturday and hope Burton lose their next two games and there be a 12-goal swing for them to pull off the great escape.
And Lindsey said he had regrets that swing was made smaller with the chances they had.
“Big regret,” he said. “ We were pushing the players forward and we had a lot of big chances didn't we? Rushian [Hepburn-Murphy] went through on a number of occasions where on another day he probably scores.
“I think Jeremy Kelly hit the bar then tried to dive in on the rebound.
“There's more chances as well weren't there? There's a couple that flashed across the face of goal and we were disappointed we didn't score more but I'm proud of the performance there I thought we played really well and thought we deserved to win.
“I thought we were the better side and it was almost like a perfect performance in many ways because when you look at the amount of chances we created, certainly in the second half.
“I can't ask more of them, it was good performance.”
Reds thought they had closed the gap on Burton when Cambridge United equalised late on against Burton. But the Brewers snatched an injury time winner to make it all but impossible for Reds to overhaul them.
Lindsey said: “The emotions of what went on in the last moments was just crazy and it's just football isn’t it.
“It's got a real nasty habit of kicking you in the teeth, it really has. But we fight on.”