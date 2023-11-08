Crawley Town boss has 'to make a decision' on his goalkeepers after cup performances

Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey has said both his keepers are his number ones.

Corey Addai has been the main man between the sticks this season for the Red Devils, starting in every league game this season. His counterpart Luca Ashby-Hammond had started every EFL Trophy game up until Crawley’s recent 3-2 victory over Aston Villa U21s to progress to the knockout stages, where he was replaced by Addai.

Ashby-Hammond did start against Notts County in the FA Cup on Saturday leaving fans questioning if there was a number one at the club. Here’s what manager Lindsey said after being asked if it’s good to have competition in the net: “Yeah perfect for me we don’t want a number one and a number two that’s not how I work.

"They’re both number ones for me and they’re both going to fight for the same shirt we have got two goalkeepers who are capable of playing you saw on Saturday Luca was outstanding I thought his distribution was very good he made a couple of unbelievable saves and Corey’s played well tonight, so I’ve now got to make a decision.

Luca Ashby-Hammond and Corey Addai. Picture: CTFC/Eva Gilbert

“Whatever decision I make I’m sure the other one will support the one that is playing and that’s what I want, competition in every position.

"I don’t want there to be a number one and a number two, that’s not how I work I’ve always felt that both players are classed as number one’s for me and it’s up to them who gets the shirt.”

Lindsey seems to have a similar philosophy to Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, who also recently said there were no number ones in any position after signing David Raya from Brentford. It’s a debate which has split opinion amongst football fans and pundits but naturally both goalkeepers will want to play, and only time will tell exactly how that plays out.

