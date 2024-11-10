Crawley Town boss highlights three players following impressive performance against Huddersfield Town
Red are missing a number of key players through injury including Josh Flint, Jojo Wollacott and Jay Williams.
And Eliott has praised Bradley Ibrahim, Max Anderson and Connal Trueman, who has returned on an was signed earlier this week as an emergency loan from Millwall because of injuries to Wollacott, Eddie Beach and Ryan Sandford, after Crawley’s 2-2 draw with former Premier League side Huddersfield Town.
On Hertha Berlin loanee Ibrahim said: “Bradley Ibrahim is brilliant; he brings enthusiasm and desire and he wants to get better. He needs to understand you can only get better by 90 minutes, you can’t fast forward and I mean that in the nicest possible sense because I’ve really enjoyed working with Brad, his hunger, his tenacity but also, he wants to get better and he wants to learn and he’s a ferocious character, he’s fiery but he’s added that to our group and I think our group are fiery and ferocious.
"With Jay missing at the moment, he’s someone who takes up that mantle and then you’ve got Max who ran himself into the ground today, he’s done three games in a week. We’ve got to have that because before the game even starts you have to be willing to fight the opposition and then you wanna play the football after.”
Anderson scored his first goal from the club against the Terriers after a brilliant move. Elliot said: ““Max Anderson was unbelievable, as a character and in terms of his performance to me he just goes about his business and just gets on with it and he was exceptional today.”
And on Trueman, the former Newcastle United keeper said: “It was a no brainer to bring Connal Trueman back, on paper he’s conceded nine goals in two games but his performances have been phenomenal. Maybe the goal against Shrewsbury he’ll be disappointed with but he adds to our group.
"He’s punching, he’s coming for crosses, he’s making saves and his contribution was fantastic and he’s really brought into the culture so I’m really pleased with him and really happy and I was desperate to bring him back. JoJo Wollacott has been exceptional this season so to lose him in the manner we have was tough but to have Connal there really does help and we have a reliable person to come in and obviously Jasper, his training has been exceptional and hopefully we can sort out the goalkeeper situation so he can get out on loan and start developing because he’s got a real chance.”
The result at the Broadfield Stadium makes it three games without defeat in all competitions for the Reds and only one loss in five.