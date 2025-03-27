Scott Lindsey says - after having more time with his players - he is still confused how his side are where they are.

The returning Reds boss waxed lyrical about his side after the performance against Bristol Rovers which resulted in a 1-0 win and three crucial points.

And he said after the game: “Listen, I'm confused about why we are where we are in the division after that performance. I think we look like a top-class team today.”

That was after having less than 48 hours with the squad after his appointment at midnight last Thursday.

Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey with assistant Neil Smith | Picture: CTFC

And now, nearly a full week on, Lindsey faced the media ahead of their trip to Rotherham, and his view has not changed. “What I have noticed is that I'm still really confused about why we are where we are in the table,” he said. “Me and my assistant Neil [Smith] have kind of been scratching our heads about it and we don't understand and we feel as if the group are loads better than the table would suggest. We feel that they have trained really well, we feel that the atmosphere around the place has been really good, the meetings have been positive, I can only say positive things at this stage. I've been really super impressed with the team.

“Of course there's a lot of players there that were here when I was here, so I know them anyway, but they've been brilliant, they've trained so well and we've had one game and they've played so well in that game, so I can't put my finger on why they are where they are.

“But it is what it is, we can't get away from that, we can't change what's gone on, we've just got to try and shape what it looks like moving forward and that's what we're trying to do.”

Reds travel to the New York Stadium looking to close the gap between them and safety. Reds can close the gap to just six points if results go their way.

But Lindsey knows it’s not going to be easy even though they have had a good and productive week on the training ground.

“We've got some really good sessions under our belt, prepared the team to get on our journey tomorrow, to face a tough team in the shape of Rotherham,” said Lindsey.

“They obviously have an experienced manager, I have loads of respect for him, and Paul Raynor is his assistant as well, so always difficult to play against Steve's teams, full of energy, real high pressing team, aggressive, actually play good football as well and they kind of mix it up and know when to be direct at times as well.

“So it will be a real tough game, but one we're really looking forward to.”