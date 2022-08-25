Crawley Town boss Kevin Betsy on Rochdale, the new director of football and transfer window

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The win over the Premier League side was the Reds’ second cup win of the season, but they are still searching for their first League Two victory of the season.

And there is no better way to open their winning account than on Saturday where they face Rochdale - the only team lower than them in the league.

Dale are winless and managerless so far and Betsy is hoping his side take their form and focus from Tuesday into Saturday’s trip – but they must focus on their own gameplan.

Crawley Town boss Kevin Betsy

He said: “[The preparation is] the same as usual, but with the game on Tuesday, the turnaround for the Saturday game is limited but we recovered well yesterday and have come in to training today, had a really good session this morning, all the players and staff are bright and bubbly, we got a win, in the next round of the cup and it’s all positive.

“We must look at the Rochdale game in a positive light and we are looking forward to the occasion.

"We are only focussed on ourselves, it’s about us and how we apply ourselves and how we can execute the game plan, as you can see from Tuesday, we were fully focussed on ourselves.

“You have to be respectful to the opponents, which we will be, but we will be focussed on ourselves.”

Tuesday night saw first starts for Jayden Davis and Harry Ransom and they did their chances of regular first team action no harm and that could lead to selection headaches for Betsy.

He said: “The players in the side keep doing well, keep the shirt and when those players do come back it will make it really difficult for them to get back in the team.”

Reds’ owners WAGMI United showed how ambitious they are once again this week with the appointment of Chris Galley as Director of Football. And Betsy says he can now focus more on the football.

He said: “It is a mark of what we are trying to do here.

"We are trying to be different in how we work and be more forward-thinking. We want to make sure every single department has realm expertise around the facility and the club and this is another way of moving forward for us and help us be the best we can be in every area.

“We know we are in League Two but we want to have things in place at the highest level as possible within our budget.

“It’s a really good appointment and it will give me more time to focus on the football and less around operations and logistics.

“Chris is an expert in what he does and I look forward to working with him.”

And with the transfer window closing next week, the focus is now looking who they can bring – and who might be leaving.

“We will see what the window holds for us,” Betsy told the Crawley Observer.

“We have a number of injuries, we have to be really strategic in which players we look to bring in.

"Obviously it’s a difficult time for some players who haven’t been playing games who are used to playing a lot of games in the past. We can;t play all the players so they and us need to make key decisions in terms of what is the best thing for them and help them move on.