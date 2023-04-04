Crawley Town boss nominated for Sky Bet League Two Manager of the Month award

Crawley Town manager Scott Lindsey has been nominated for the Sky Bet League Two Manager of the Month for March after picking up 11 points in seven games.

The Reds have had a tough season but March had been one of their most productive and saw them climb five points clear of the relegation zone (that lead was cut to two because of results on Saturday). His nomination said: “It hasn’t been easy for Lindsay since arriving at Crawley, yet his methods have remained constant and were rewarded by collecting 11 points from seven games, including vital home victories over relegation rivals Harrogate and Rochdale.”

Lindsey is up against Northampton Town’s Jon Brady, Gillingham’s Neil Harris and Salford City’s Neil Wood. Brady has battled an injury crisis for the past three months, yet still found a way to inspire his beleaguered side through an unbeaten month to earn 13 points from five games, which included an impressive four clean sheets.

Scott Lindsey gives instructions against Rochdale Pic S Robards SR2303251

Harris is perfecting his future formula for the Gills with a 100% home record in the month, matching determined displays on the road. Safety seems to be within their grasp after four clean sheets contributed to 11 points from six games.

Wood’s entertaining team scored five more goals than any other League Two side in March - and from only five games, which yielded 10 points. Free-scoring, powerful and inventive, they scored three times in four successive matches.

All winners will be announced on Friday, April 7. The Sky Bet Manager of the Month judging panel comprises former Barnsley manager Danny Wilson, Sky Sports’ EFL expert Don Goodman, and Sky Bet EFL trader Ivor Davies.

These are the Player of the Month nominations in League Two:

Charlie Austin (Swindon Town) – striker: A remarkable individual performance saw the 33-year-old scored all four of his side’s goals in the 4-4 draw at Rochdale. From sniffing out two close-range finishes to a calm side-foot and a rising drive, Austin showcased a veteran’s nous.

Andy Cook (Bradford City) – striker: Bradford chalked up five goals in March. Cook scored four of them and set up the other. They comprised a towering header, a diving header, a low shot and a volley on the turn. He also hit the woodwork in the Bantams’ two goalless games.

Callum Hendry (Salford City) - striker: The Scot’s impact on Salford’s month was constant, either scoring or setting up a goal in each of their five games for a final tally of 4 goals and 2 assists. A creative finisher, he will savour the memory of his stunning dipper at Stockport.

