Crawley Town boss picks his goal of the season and praises 20-goal hitman
Reds fans can vote for their Goal of the Season here and it’s a tough choice of ten cracking strikes with Will Wright picking up three nominations and Nick Tsaroulla two.
But when we asked Scott Lindsey what his favourite was, he chose one not shortlisted. He told us: “Ronan Darcy at Grimsby and the reason why is because it was a team goal. It went through Corey Addai through the whole team.
“There was a ridiculous pass from Liam Kelly to Ben Gladwin. He drove forward and put it wide. Liam Kelly runs into the box and crosses it and Darcy volleys home. It was an unbelievable goal in terms of a team team goal. We played from Corey to the back of the net in about seven seconds, without Grimsby getting near it.”
And Lindsey said it was the perfect example how he wants his side to play. “I think people misconstrue possession based teams. We are that but we are quite aggressive with it. Sometimes there is an opposition who won’t allow you to play quickly and you have to find a way round the back but that action Darcy goal is how you want to play all the time.
“It’s a fantastic goal and it highlights how I want my team to look.”
One of Danilo Orsi’s 20 goals has made it the shortlist – a lovely finish after a good move against MK Dons. He reached the 20-goal landmark on Tuesday night in the 1-1 draw with Barrow. And Lindsey was delighted for Orsi, who he called a ‘great lad’.
When we asked Lindsey what he thinks the secret of Orsi’s success is, he said: “He’s played a lot games and that helps. Not just because he has been on the pitch for minutes, but just the fact he has improved himself.
"Obviously, the more games you play, the better you will get. I think he has the attitude to improve and we have seen that on the training ground. He wants to do extras all the time. He has worked really closely with Carl Laraman on body positions, the way he approaches the box, how he addresses the ball, all in very fine detail. He’s has taken all that information on board and executed it really well.
"He’s a great lad and he works his absolute socks off. I am delighted he has reached 20 goals but I am sure he’ll want more and I am sure he will get more.”