The 23-year-old was called up to the St Kitts and Nevis national side for the two friendlies against San Marino. On Wednesday, Ste Kitts won 3-1 with Williams only making the subs bench and not coming on.

But he gets another chance for his first cap on Sunday (March 24, 7.45pm kick off).

Williams has been a revelation in League Two this season and has earned a reputation as one of the best midfielders in the division and has been arguably Crawley’s player of the season.

Jay Williams with the captain's armband on against Stockport County at the Broadfield Stadium | Picture: Eva Gilbert

And although Lindsey is gutted not to have him for Saturday’s trip to Tranmere, the Reds boss was delighted for him and highlighted what a good player he is.

"I am really proud of Jay,” he said. “Remember, he was playing for Banbury United this time last season. For him to come in and take on the information he has taken on, to go out there and execute it in the manner he does and to be a real leader. He’s improved his game in terms of his character.

"There were times where he wanted to pick too many fights and think he has settled down and become really professional with that which I am really pleased. He’s been particularly good since he has come back from last suspension, playing in that role on his own with Liam Kelly being injured."

All being well, Williams will return to Crawley for the busy run in, starting with Doncaster’s visit to the Broadfield Stadium on Good Friday.

Another play Lindsey has been impressed with is defender Joy Mukena. The 24-year-old came on in the first half against Harrogate Town for the injured Dion Conroy and started against Notts County and Stockport. Mukena’s chances for the most of the season came in the EFL Trophy and a handful of substitute appearances. But he has not looked out of place at the centre of the back three in Crawley’s good run.

Lindsey said: “Joy has been unbelievable. I have been really pleased with him but it hasn’t surprised me, he’s a really good footballer, I would not have signed if he wasn’t capable of doing what he does.

"I think he has improved under us, and also the fact he hasn’t played loads of football but he has trained really well most days throughout the season, even when he hasn’t been on the bench.

