Scott Lindsey has revealed how Crawley Town missed out on a player as the transfer window was closing on Friday night.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Reds had a busy summer with 15 signings coming through the door but also saw many players leave the Broadfield Stadium. With Dom Telford leaving just a week earlier, fans were hoping for a replacement striker to bolster the squad.

But apart from the loan signing of defender Laurence Maguire from Chesterfield, Reds had a quiet week – in terms of actual deals - leading up to the deadline. This, however, is not a concern for Lindsey, who believes he has assembled a good squad and he revealed they weren’t going to ‘panic buy’ as the deadline loomed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When asked if he was disappointed to not add to the squad on Friday, he said: “I wasn't disappointed. I think that sometimes when you get to the last knockings of the window, you end up panic signing or you can end up signing players just for the sake of it. I didn't want to do that and I think I felt that if there was someone that come available that, that we did like then we should do it.

"There was one particular player we was looking at and we wanted to do it but in the end, the agent didn't come through in the end. So it wasn't done. We could have probably gone on to sign more, but they were players that probably didn't fit in the remit of what we wanted. So we're not just going to sign for the sake of signing."

And overall Lindsey was happy with the summer as a whole and praised ownership group WAGMI for the part they played. “I'm really pleased with the work done in the window,” said Lindsey.

"I think that how we've recruited has been as comprehensive as I've seen. I think that the ownership group have worked extremely hard with that. And I think that the model that they've got, in terms of the data and how we collect data, is very, very good and it's kind of flagged up some players that most league two teams would have missed.

Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey is happy with the business the club has done in the summer transfer window. Picture: Eva Gilbert

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think the people behind the scenes have worked extremely hard with it and I think that we've had a brilliant window.”

And Lindsey was keen to point out he has assembled a ‘new team’. “What we've all got to realize and I don't think anyone's probably highlighted this, is that we're a new team, we're a new team. It takes time to understand each other's movements, understand each other's traits. It's important that we have, that understanding because people see us beat Bradford, see us be MK Dons and then all of a sudden expect us to go and win every game we play. But football is not like that.