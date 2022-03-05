'We had enough chances to win about ten games' - Crawley Town boss rues woeful finishing in stalemate with Scunthorpe United

The Reds had 13 shots - four on target - against League Two's bottom side, but noone could put the ball in the back of the net and the game ended in a goalless draw.

And Yems said they had enough chances to win ten games.

He said: "I thought our finishing was absolutely woeful. I thought their goalkeeper made some good saves but in the second half we were nowhere near the standard. We fell asleep, we couldn’t finish our dinner.

Man of the match Joel Lynch in action against Scunthorpe United. Picture by Cory Pickford

"The same five or six players every week are digging the other players out. It’s got to improve.

"We had enough chances to win about ten games, you have to put it in the back of the net.

"Credit to Scunthorpe, they have come here and done a job.

"They have gone away happy and we have got the hump. It’s two points we should have got.

"It was a chance for a couple of players to come in and make a name for themselves."

Joel Lynch was voted Man of the Match and Yems was full of praise for him but said he would rather an attacker got man of the match for scoring three or for goals.

He said: "That’s why you bring players like him and Tony [Craig] in, they are the unsung heroes. It comes to it when you have had all the chances we have had and a defender wins Man of the Match. What does that tell you about our performance today?

"It’s been the story of the season.

"We need the other team to score a goal to give us something to chase. We seem to be a chasing side rather than a pace-making side.

"But onwards and upwards it’s another game where we haven’t got beat."

And was the clean sheet pleasing for Yems? "Not really," he said. "I would rather win 5 or 6-1, which we should have done. Glenn [Morris] has kept us in the game with another couple of saves and he shouldn’t have had to, we should have had the game wrapped up. Some of them couldn't pass water today. They are professional footballers and the standard is just not good enough."

Reds are back in action on Tuesday when they host Bristol Rovers.