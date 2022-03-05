Crawley Town player ratings - Reds fail in front of goal but keep clean sheet

Crawley Town player ratings

The Reds created a number of chances but could not find the back of the net.

But who stood out for the Reds? Here are Cameron Winstanley's player ratings.

Fingertip save to turn over Hackney’s shot from the edge of the box before expertly holding onto header from a corner in final minutes which saved the point. Brave when claiming drilled crosses into his six-yard box.

Strong early challenge against Pyke set the tone as he commanded the backline. Couple of sliced first-half clearances which he did recover from. Intercepted cutting pass well which would’ve left a one-on-one.

Diving block to deny Pyke who had backed in him into box late in the first half. Untroubled in second half until lack of communication with Davies led to a shot which was blocked, played out well to Ferry and Davies at wing-back.

Swept calmly from balls into the channel. Headed away a cross in front of Pyke in first-half added time. Little defending required in second half.

Fancied his chances against a centre-half deployed at left-back in Delaney and got at him throughout. Showed quick feet and turn of pace coming inside or out. Early decision making when presented with shooting opportunities was poor. Subbed.

Flew up the left-hand side, often doubling up with Payne or Powell against Matheson at left-back. Drew a number of fouls from tracking midfielders who couldn’t get back at him. Frustrating and joyless second half.

Involved with clever touches and passes around box. Recycled second balls well to keep Crawley going forward. Caught in a tough second-half tussle in the middle of the park after Powell’s withdrawal saw him outnumbered.

Right place, right time, wrong man as he ballooned over a golden chance only 10 minutes in. Steel in midfield but nothing to say in attacking play. Booked.

Recovered ball back well on edge of the box. Had youngster, Cribb, chasing shadows during the first half. One of the Reds better players before subbed due to tactical switch on hour mark.

Another one of those days in front of goal. Forced the keeper into stretching saves in each half, second produced best save of the goal. Also saw two goal-bound efforts deflected over the bar. Subbed.

Should’ve had an early assist, backheeling into Francomb who sent his chance over. Couple of first-half opening passed by with the ball just not falling. Hit best chance one-on-one at keeper before poking over rebound, had to score. Tireless as ever and forced mistakes from desire alone. Couldn’t replicate previous form in front of goal.

ouldn’t get cross away after jinking run moments after coming on. Sliced cross out of ground after a horrible bobble. Tame shot from cutback epitomised lack of conviction. Terrible ball looking in behind went out for a goal-kick after getting away with losing his man at backpost.

First game back in the side since January. Became heavily involved around the 80-minute mark. Fantastic turns to create openings but finishing touches from him and side went amiss. Failed to connect with cross in added time.