Crawley Town escaped with a point against Grimsby thanks to a dubious penalty which was converted by Dom Telford just before stoppage time to make it 1-1.

The performance overall was not pretty from Crawley but Scott Lindsey was still pleased with his goalkeeper as Corey Addai managed to pull off a few great saves to keep his side in the game at 1-0.“ I thought Corey was good. I think he’s been good in total since I’ve come in the doors. He has got good presence and made a couple of really good saves tonight. There are still areas of his game that he needs to improve on but I’m pleased with him.”

That late Telford goal helped make it five games unbeaten for Crawley and now they are level with Colchester in 21st, only behind on goal difference. Lindsey spoke about the significance that a late goal has in helping push his side for the rest of the season.

“It always helps when you score kind of late on in a game to get that point. I think that is a big thing, a big factor. It always helps, you have left the field of play feeling that you have worked really hard during the game and you have stolen something right at the end. The players are together anyway so it can only help.”

During the first half the Crawley fans were moaning to the referee at every decision which did not go their way. One person moaning was Lindsey who had the referee walk to him and stop play in the first half after Grimsby free kick was given. When asked about what happened, Lindsey explained his feelings in the moment.“I did not speak to him. He did not engage with me that I had to speak to him, he just wanted to talk to me. I felt that there was a real clear foul straight in front of me and I moaned at him about it and he came over to explain himself and I had nothing to say.”

Dion Conroy was missing from the matchday squad against Grimsby with no clear injury from the last game. Lindsey was quick to say what’s happened and how this impacts his squad selection for the remainder of the season.“He has got a sore Achilles and we are probably going to have to manage him between now and the rest of the season. We have got 8 games left now and he may have to only play in one game a week.”