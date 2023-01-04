Etherington left the Crawley Town role after being in charge for just 34 days and three games. But with Ferguson taking charge of Posh, the ex-West Ham winger’s employers could be in touch.
Etherington, known as Mushy, helped Ferguson with the first team last season. He was promoted to assistant by Ferguson before the Scot resigned three months later.
This meant Etherington took over as caretaker boss for one game, which they lost to Fulham, before McCann was appointed as boss the next day.
The 41-year-old started his career at Posh before he moved to Tottenham – along with his Crawley assistant Simon Davies.
He was appointed boss of Crawley on November 27, 2022 before leaving last Thursday (December 29).