The news Darren Ferguson is back for a fourth spell as Peterborough United after the club parted company with Grant McCann and his assistant Cliff Byrne on could mean we see Matty Etherington back in a job very quickly.

Darren Ferguson with Matty Etherington behind him. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Etherington left the Crawley Town role after being in charge for just 34 days and three games. But with Ferguson taking charge of Posh, the ex-West Ham winger’s employers could be in touch.

Etherington, known as Mushy, helped Ferguson with the first team last season. He was promoted to assistant by Ferguson before the Scot resigned three months later.

This meant Etherington took over as caretaker boss for one game, which they lost to Fulham, before McCann was appointed as boss the next day.

The 41-year-old started his career at Posh before he moved to Tottenham – along with his Crawley assistant Simon Davies.