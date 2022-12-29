Crawley Town manager Matthew Etherington leaves club after just 34 days in charge

Crawley Town boss Matty Etherington has resigned after just 34 days in charge of the Reds.

Director of Football and interim CEO Chris Galley said, “It has become clear to all involved parties that this partnership is not the right fit to carry the club forward and achieve our goals. As a result, we have mutually decided to move in a different direction. We wish Matty and Simon well in their future endeavours.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The club have said they will appoint a new permanent manager as soon as possible.

Matty Etherington

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was a difficult start for Etherington with the news Tom Nichols would not be available for selection for the first game after the club received an offer for the player.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Then on Boxing Day they suffered a 2-1 defeat to Sutton United.

The expected departure of Tom Nichols was then announced yesterday (Wednesday December 28) with the fans reacting angrily on social media.

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is just another chapter in what has been a rollercoaster eight months in charge of the club for WAGMI United.