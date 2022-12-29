Crawley Town manager Matthew Etherington leaves club after just 34 days in charge

Director of Football and interim CEO Chris Galley said, “It has become clear to all involved parties that this partnership is not the right fit to carry the club forward and achieve our goals. As a result, we have mutually decided to move in a different direction. We wish Matty and Simon well in their future endeavours.”
The club have said they will appoint a new permanent manager as soon as possible.
It was a difficult start for Etherington with the news Tom Nichols would not be available for selection for the first game after the club received an offer for the player.
Then after winning his first game in charge 2-0 against Swindon, the team was hit by illness and a depleted squad suffered a 2-0 defeat to struggling Hartlepool United at home – with Ashley Nadesan and Joel Lynch suffering serious injuries.
Then on Boxing Day they suffered a 2-1 defeat to Sutton United.
The expected departure of Tom Nichols was then announced yesterday (Wednesday December 28) with the fans reacting angrily on social media.
This is just another chapter in what has been a rollercoaster eight months in charge of the club for WAGMI United.
First they suspended John Yems before they mutually agreed to part company. Lewis young took over as interim manager. Kevin Betsy was then appointed as manager before leaving the club after just one league win in 12 games. Young took over again and enjoyed a run of good results before Etherington was appointed.