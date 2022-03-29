Crawley Town 'can't comment at this time' on rumours of club sale

Fans have been discussing it on social media after an Instagram post from @crawleyreport.

That post said: “Heard some rumours saying the club has been SOLD. Am not yet aware who the alleged buyers are. Can not confirm at this moment if these rumours are true.”

The Observer approached the club and a spokesman said: “We can’t comment at this time.”

Crawley Town owner Ziya Eren

Last week, we approached the EFL to see if they could comment. A spokesman said: “Unfortunately we do not comment on change of control matters.”

Crawley fans have reacted to the rumours with a mixture of optimism and scepticism – and there was praise for current owner Ziya Eren, who took over the club in March 2016.

Stephen Dimmock said on Instagram: “Obviously waiting to see if any of this is accurate but if it is true then it could completely change our hopes and expectations in the future. A lot of big questions will need to be asked.”

Ron Parsons posted on the Crawley Town FC Supporters Group Facebook page: “Sometimes it’s a case of “Better the devil you know.

“This man has singlehandedly kept the club afloat financially for the past few years. If he has to sell up then I hope it’s to someone as honourable as him.”

It is currently unknown how many interested parties there are, but it is understood the club are actively looking for a buyer as soon as possible.

When Eren took over in March 2016, Crawley Town were 16th in League Two and he set a target of reaching the Championship in eight to 10 years.

Crawley Town are currently 12th in League Two (before last night’s game with Salford City).