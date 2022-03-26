Crawley Town v Rochdale. Picture by Cory Pickford SUS-220326-192745004

Crawley Town 1, Rochdale 0: 36 pictures including Nadesan celebrations, action and crowd pictures

It wasn’t pretty, but Crawley Town came away with three points after beating Rochdale 1-0 at the People’s Pension Stadium.

By Mark Dunford
Saturday, 26th March 2022, 8:03 pm

Ashley Nadesan’s 18th minute strike separated the sides.

And photographer Cory Pickford was at the game to catch the action and the Reds fans.

See our player ratings from the game here.

You can read a full recap of the game here.  See also Revealed: Which teams are the best starters in League Two - and where Crawley Town, Leyton Orient, Hartlepool United and Bristol Rovers rank

1.

Crawley Town v Rochdale. Picture by Cory Pickford SUS-220326-191030004

2.

Crawley Town v Rochdale. Picture by Cory Pickford SUS-220326-191051004

3.

Ashley Nadesan. Crawley Town v Rochdale. Picture by Cory Pickford SUS-220326-191109004

4.

Will Ferry. Crawley Town v Rochdale. Picture by Cory Pickford SUS-220326-191132004

