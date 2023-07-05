NationalWorldTV
Crawley Town coach and former Rotherham United striker leaves to take League Two role

Crawley Town Football Club first-team coach Darren Byfield has left the club with immediate effect to take up a coaching role with Walsall.
Mark Dunford
By Mark Dunford
Published 5th Jul 2023, 16:40 BST

Byfield joined the Red Devils in the summer of 2022 and has worked closely with the first team for the past year. The former Premier League striker assumed First-Team Manager duties for a short interim spell in December before resuming the role of First-Team Coach under Scott Lindsey.

Byfield, who made over 130 appearances for the Saddlers in his playing career, links up with former Crawley left-back Mat Sadler, who was recently appointed as manager at the Poundland Bescot Stadium.

Darren Byfield has left Crawley Town to join Walsall. Picture: James Boardman/TPI/ShutterstockDarren Byfield has left Crawley Town to join Walsall. Picture: James Boardman/TPI/Shutterstock
A Reds club statement said: “Everybody at the club would like to thank Darren for his time at the Broadfield Stadium and wishes him the best for the future.”

Related topics:Rotherham UnitedLeague TwoCoach