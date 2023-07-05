Crawley Town coach and former Rotherham United striker leaves to take League Two role

Byfield joined the Red Devils in the summer of 2022 and has worked closely with the first team for the past year. The former Premier League striker assumed First-Team Manager duties for a short interim spell in December before resuming the role of First-Team Coach under Scott Lindsey.
Byfield, who made over 130 appearances for the Saddlers in his playing career, links up with former Crawley left-back Mat Sadler, who was recently appointed as manager at the Poundland Bescot Stadium.
SEE ALSO 'Great pedigree' - Crawley Town sign former Tottenham Hotspur and Watford centre back | New Crawley Town forward Danilo Orsi: It’s an exciting time to be joining the Reds
A Reds club statement said: “Everybody at the club would like to thank Darren for his time at the Broadfield Stadium and wishes him the best for the future.”