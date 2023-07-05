Crawley Town coach and former Rotherham United striker leaves to take League Two role

Crawley Town Football Club first-team coach Darren Byfield has left the club with immediate effect to take up a coaching role with Walsall.

Byfield joined the Red Devils in the summer of 2022 and has worked closely with the first team for the past year. The former Premier League striker assumed First-Team Manager duties for a short interim spell in December before resuming the role of First-Team Coach under Scott Lindsey.

Byfield, who made over 130 appearances for the Saddlers in his playing career, links up with former Crawley left-back Mat Sadler, who was recently appointed as manager at the Poundland Bescot Stadium.

Darren Byfield has left Crawley Town to join Walsall. Picture: James Boardman/TPI/Shutterstock

