Crawley Town Community Foundation and club donate shirt sponsorship for Doncaster Rovers and Colchester United games

At the beginning of the 2023/24 campaign, the Crawley Town Community Foundation and the club outlined that they would donate their front-of-shirt partnership to a charity for two matches during the season. With two bumper crowds expected at the Broadfield Stadium for these fixtures, it was deemed the perfect opportunity to get some eyes on one of the local area’s most important charities.

St Catherine’s Hospice is based just a stone's throw away from the Broadfield Stadium in Pease Pottage, where some incredible work takes place to care for people in Sussex and East Surrey when they need it most.

This partnership will see the Club and Foundation raise vital funds for St Catherine’s via a few methods. As well as bucket collections at both fixtures, the shirts worn by the players will be signed and auctioned online after the Colchester match, with 100% of the money raised donated to St Catherine’s

How the shirt will look with the St Catherine's Hospice sponsorship | Picture: Mark Dunford

The club has also set up a designated Just Giving page for fans to donate directly to the charity. Click here to visit our Just Giving page.

Speaking on the partnership, General Manager Tom Allman said: “As a club, it’s great to be able to support a local charity that does so much great work in the area. Through shirt partnership this season, we have raised the brand and identity of our own foundation and am grateful to Darren and the team for this kind donation to another fantastic charity. These 2@£2 fixtures are all about raising awareness whether it be to the club directly or other local organisations like St Catherine’s. I’m confident we can raise some vital funds and hopefully have some fun in the process!”