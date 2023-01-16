The Foundation’s 2023 is well underway and we are looking forward to the next month. Here we share a little of what we have coming up…

Firstly, congratulations to our Education Academy's Friday team for kicking off their year with a win against QPR, and well done to both for getting through last week’s exams.

The South Reserve’s team will play four of their next five league games at the Horsham Camping World Community Stadium in February.

All kick-offs are 1.30pm on Friday afternoons at the ground and are free to attend.

The EFL Week of Action shows how Football League Clubs and their Club Community Organisations work in the community

The South Championship side have two tough away games at Crystal Palace and Tottenham – both looking to pull out of the bottom two places in the table.

This Friday, the Foundation will be hosting their Premier League Primary Stars, Under 11s tournament at Everyone Active’s K2 for Boys and mixed teams.

The six-a-side tournament will welcome teams from the local area to compete with a chance of going through to a regional tournament.

Here they will represent Crawley Town and have a chance at getting into a national tournament and win the programme’s trophy.

This week is the English Football League’s (EFL) ‘Week of Action’ and the Foundation has been showcasing the community work it does around Crawley.

It is an opportunity to get Crawley Town players and participants together to talk about the programmes and to highlight the work club’s do for their communities.

Our head of Foundation, Darren Ford, said: “The EFL Week of Action is an important part of our calendar, as it highlights the work of the Foundation and the impact we have.

"The Week of Action showcases the combined impact of clubs across the country and as a collective there is some amazing work being delivered within the communities across the country.

“We are proud of the work we, as a Foundation deliver within the community of Crawley and the Week of Action provides us with an opportunity to showcase what we do and the impact we have.”

To keep up to date with the Week of Action visit the Foundation’s social media accounts on Twitter @crawleytowncf, Instagram @crawleytowncf, or Facebook @ctcommunityfoundation

• Crawley Town Community Foundation’s vision is to positively change lives through sport and football. It’s mission is to use the power of sport and football to engage, inspire and empower people.

Working with participants and the community, together with local, regional and national partners, the foundation aims to positively change lives and support people in health and wellbeing, sports participation, equalities and inclusion, education, enterprise, employment and skills, regeneration and community safety.

Visit www.ctcommunityfoundation.com for more information.