Crawley Town co-owner and co-chairman Preston Johnson has debunked the theory he and WAGMI United will be meddling in the January transfer window

Reds fans fear the ownership group will be dictating and deciding on who new manager Scott Lindsey will be bringing in in the January window. Before they sold Tom Nichols to Gillingham, then boss Matty Etherington was the fan favourite was unavailable for selection for games. Johnson has since explained this as they did not want to risk injury to the forward.

But now a lot of fans think every transfer and selection decision will be made by WAGMI and Johnson. In a exclusive interview with the Crawley Observer and SussexWorld.co.uk, Johnson has said he is leaving transfers to Lindsey and director of football Chris Galley.

Preston Johnson

On the transfers Lindsey wants to bring in, Johnson said: “I know he has been doing preparation, he has mentioned a few names to us.

"He and Chris have discussed it more than I have been involved with. II was in a room for about 45 minutes once with them a few names were mentioned but he and Chris are handling it.

"People seem to think the ownership is making all the decisions and it’s simply not true. I genuinely don’t know many of the names but they are going to assess what we currently have for the rest of this week and then we have the rest of January to make some decisions.”

Lindsey also confirmed he is definitely involved in any transfer process. “I am the head coach, I am a big part of that process. I don’t think the football club will sign anyone without my say so, I think that is clear.

"Myself and Chris will work closely together moving forward. It’s a process, we look at data and look at what positions we need and do they fit into the remit of how we play and I will be a part of the process.”