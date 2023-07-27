Crawley Town confirm departure of fan favourite to League Two rivals on permanent deal

Crawley Town have confirmed that a deal has been agreed with fellow League Two side Gillingham for the permanent transfer of striker Ashley Nadesan for an undisclosed fee.

The 28-year-old striker scored seven times in 48 appearances for the Red Devils last season and teams up with former teammates in Glenn Morris and Tom Nichols at Priestfield.

Nadesan joined Crawley on a three-year deal in the January 2019 and instantly became a fan favourite at the Broadfield Stadium.

During his four years at the club, Nadesan made 167 appearances for the Reds, scoring 31 goals in the process. The striker also notched 24 assists during his time at the Broadfield Stadium.

Nadesan has played a role in many of the club’s finest moments in the previous four seasons. Most notably, the forward scored Crawley’s second goal in the famous 3-0 victory against Leeds United in the third round of the FA Cup in 2021.

In the same cup run, Nadesan scored the winner in the 5-6 victory over Torquay United in first round before netting a trademark chip in the second round against AFC Wimbledon.