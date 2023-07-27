Crawley Town confirm departure of fan favourite to League Two rivals on permanent deal

The 28-year-old striker scored seven times in 48 appearances for the Red Devils last season and teams up with former teammates in Glenn Morris and Tom Nichols at Priestfield.
Nadesan joined Crawley on a three-year deal in the January 2019 and instantly became a fan favourite at the Broadfield Stadium.
During his four years at the club, Nadesan made 167 appearances for the Reds, scoring 31 goals in the process. The striker also notched 24 assists during his time at the Broadfield Stadium.
Nadesan has played a role in many of the club’s finest moments in the previous four seasons. Most notably, the forward scored Crawley’s second goal in the famous 3-0 victory against Leeds United in the third round of the FA Cup in 2021.
In the same cup run, Nadesan scored the winner in the 5-6 victory over Torquay United in first round before netting a trademark chip in the second round against AFC Wimbledon.
Nadesan becomes the fourth Crawley Town player to leave for a League Two rival this summer, following the departures of James Tilley, Remi Oteh and Jack Powell to AFC Wimbledon, Walsall and Crewe Alexandra respectively.