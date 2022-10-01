Edit Account-Sign Out
LiveCrawley Town defeated by Steve Evans's Stevenage, Three Bridges go out to Hereford in the FA Cup -LIVE

It was defeat for both Crawley Town and Three Bridges today (October 1).

By Mark Dunford
Saturday, 1st October 2022, 4:57 pm

Crawley lost 2-1 to Stevenage at the Broadfield Stadium thanks to a late penalty from Luke Norris.

While across town at Three Bridges, they lost to National League North side Herford in the third qualifying round of the FA Cup.

It was the first time they had reached the third qualifying round of the FA Cup.

Nick Tsaroulla in action against Stevenage. Picture by Cory Pickford

See a recap of the action below.

LIVE: Crawley Town v Stevenage and Three Bridges in the FA Cup against Hereford

Last updated: Saturday, 01 October, 2022, 17:05

Key Events

  • Three Bridges have reached the third qualifying round of the FA Cup for the first time in their history
  • They face National League North side Hereford at home
  • Crawley will look to bounce back from three defeats on the trot
  • They face former boss Steve Evans’ Stevenage side, who are currently third in League Two
Saturday, 01 October, 2022, 17:05

Saturday, 01 October, 2022, 16:56

Saturday, 01 October, 2022, 16:56

It’s all over, Crawley Town are beaten 2-1 by Stevenage

Saturday, 01 October, 2022, 16:51

5 added minutes and attendance is 2732

Saturday, 01 October, 2022, 16:46

Ben Wells replaces Powell, Hessenthaler replaced by Dom Telford, Lynch replaced by Caleb Chukwuemeka

Saturday, 01 October, 2022, 16:46

It’s 2-1 Stevenage as Norris scores from the spot. Tsaroulla adjudged to have handled Taylor’s shot

Saturday, 01 October, 2022, 16:43

Great turnout for Bridges

Saturday, 01 October, 2022, 16:37

It’s 3-0 Hereford

Saturday, 01 October, 2022, 16:37

15 minutes to get a winner

Saturday, 01 October, 2022, 16:33

