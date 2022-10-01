LiveCrawley Town defeated by Steve Evans's Stevenage, Three Bridges go out to Hereford in the FA Cup -LIVE
It was defeat for both Crawley Town and Three Bridges today (October 1).
Crawley lost 2-1 to Stevenage at the Broadfield Stadium thanks to a late penalty from Luke Norris.
While across town at Three Bridges, they lost to National League North side Herford in the third qualifying round of the FA Cup.
It was the first time they had reached the third qualifying round of the FA Cup.
See a recap of the action below.
Last updated: Saturday, 01 October, 2022, 17:05
Key Events
- Three Bridges have reached the third qualifying round of the FA Cup for the first time in their history
- They face National League North side Hereford at home
- Crawley will look to bounce back from three defeats on the trot
- They face former boss Steve Evans’ Stevenage side, who are currently third in League Two
It’s all over, Crawley Town are beaten 2-1 by Stevenage
5 added minutes and attendance is 2732
Ben Wells replaces Powell, Hessenthaler replaced by Dom Telford, Lynch replaced by Caleb Chukwuemeka
It’s 2-1 Stevenage as Norris scores from the spot. Tsaroulla adjudged to have handled Taylor’s shot
Great turnout for Bridges
It’s 3-0 Hereford
15 minutes to get a winner
