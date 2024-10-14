Crawley Town discover their FA Cup 1st round opponents
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Reds went out in the first round last season, losing 3-2 to Notts County, and will be looking for a good run this time round.
For the second year in a row, Sussex has two non-league representatives among the League One and League Two sides coming into the competition – and it is the same pair as last year – after Worthing and Horsham both made it through their fourth qualifying round games.
Shown live on BBC2 on Monday night, Crawley Town drew Taunton or Maidenhead United away. The reply of that game takes place on Tuesday night.
Rotherham v Cheltenham
Barrow v Doncaster
Worthing v Morecambe
Exeter v Barnet
Carlisle v Wigan
Tamworth v Huddersfield Town
Hartlepool or Brackley v Braintree
Curzon Ashton v Mansfield Town
Wycombe v York City
Bradford City v Aldershot Town
Hednesford or Gateshead v Gainsborough Trinity or Boston
Burton Albion v Scarborough
Tranmere v Oldham
Rochdale v Bromley
Walsall v Bolton
Grimsby v Wealdstone
Bristol Rovers v Weston-super-Mare
MK Dons v AFC Wimbledon
Altrincham or Solihull v Maidstone
Stockport v Forest Green
Reading v Fleetwood Town
Stevenage v Guiesley
Northampton Town v Kettering
Rushall or Peterborough v Accrington Stanley
Swindon Town v Colchester United
Salford City v Shrewsbury Town
Crewe v Dagenham
Port Vale v Barnsley
Chesham v Lincoln
Chesterfield v Horsham
Southend v Charlton
Notts County v Alfreton
Taunton or Maidenhead v Crawley
Harrogate Town v Wrexham
Here’s how Worthing and Horsham beat Plymouth Parkway and Gorleston respectively to reach round one.
The first round ties will be played between Friday, November 1 and Monday, November 4.
Here’s the sort of prize money our non-league sides have earned from last Saturday’s wins – and how much they might land in round one, with the chance of TV broadcast fees to be added if they’re selected for a live game.
Fourth round qualifying winners £9,375
Fourth round qualifying losers £3,125
First round proper winners £45,000
First round proper losers £15,000
Second round proper winners £75,000
Second round proper losers £20,000
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.