Crawley Town have discovered who they will face in the first round proper of the FA Cup.

Reds went out in the first round last season, losing 3-2 to Notts County, and will be looking for a good run this time round.

For the second year in a row, Sussex has two non-league representatives among the League One and League Two sides coming into the competition – and it is the same pair as last year – after Worthing and Horsham both made it through their fourth qualifying round games.

Shown live on BBC2 on Monday night, Crawley Town drew Taunton or Maidenhead United away. The reply of that game takes place on Tuesday night.

The FA Cup. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Rotherham v Cheltenham

Barrow v Doncaster

Worthing v Morecambe

Exeter v Barnet

Carlisle v Wigan

Tamworth v Huddersfield Town

Hartlepool or Brackley v Braintree

Curzon Ashton v Mansfield Town

Wycombe v York City

Bradford City v Aldershot Town

Hednesford or Gateshead v Gainsborough Trinity or Boston

Burton Albion v Scarborough

Tranmere v Oldham

Rochdale v Bromley

Walsall v Bolton

Grimsby v Wealdstone

Bristol Rovers v Weston-super-Mare

MK Dons v AFC Wimbledon

Altrincham or Solihull v Maidstone

Stockport v Forest Green

Reading v Fleetwood Town

Stevenage v Guiesley

Northampton Town v Kettering

Rushall or Peterborough v Accrington Stanley

Swindon Town v Colchester United

Salford City v Shrewsbury Town

Crewe v Dagenham

Port Vale v Barnsley

Chesham v Lincoln

Chesterfield v Horsham

Southend v Charlton

Notts County v Alfreton

Taunton or Maidenhead v Crawley

Harrogate Town v Wrexham

The first round ties will be played between Friday, November 1 and Monday, November 4.

Here’s the sort of prize money our non-league sides have earned from last Saturday’s wins – and how much they might land in round one, with the chance of TV broadcast fees to be added if they’re selected for a live game.

Fourth round qualifying winners £9,375

Fourth round qualifying losers £3,125

First round proper winners £45,000

First round proper losers £15,000

Second round proper winners £75,000

Second round proper losers £20,000