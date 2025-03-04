Crawley Town fans hold big 'WAGMI OUT' banner at Lincoln City game following tumultuous week

Crawley Town fans have let their feelings known about the club’s ownership in the stands at Lincoln City tonight.

It’s been a tumultuous week on and off the field for the Reds. On Saturday, Reds lost 2-0 to relegation rivals Cambridge United with Rushian Hepburn-Murphy sent off and subsequently Tola Showunmi was banned after an off-the-ball incident.

During the game there was incident in the West Stand of the Broadfield Stadium where fans and Sporting Director Tobias Phoenix clashed.

Added to that, the club’s Supporter Director Sam Jordan stood down from his role on the board saying he was ‘dismayed by some decisions’ made by ownership group WAGMI.

Some fans have taken to social media this week criticize WAGMI – reminiscent of the reaction during their their first season as owners.

And on Tuesday night some fans held a big banner which said ‘127 years to build, 12 months to kill. WAGMI OUT’. The game was being shown live on Sky Sports +.