Crawley Town have issued a statement following the FA’s decision to suspend former manager John Yems after accusations he used discriminatory language against his players.

The 63-year-old has been banned from all football and football-related activity up to and including June 1, 2024.

The Reds mutually agreed to part ways with Yems after the allegations came to light last May.

Crawley Town have issued a statement following the FA’s decision to suspend former manager John Yems after accusations he used discriminatory language against his players. Picture by Steve Bardens/Getty Images

A statement issued by Crawley Town said: “We would like to thank the Football Association for its thorough investigation into these serious allegations and the independent Regulatory Commission for its thoughtful consideration and ruling on the findings.

“As we have said many times, Crawley Town Football Club will never tolerate racism or discrimination of any kind.

