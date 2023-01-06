The 63-year-old has been banned from all football and football-related activity up to and including June 1, 2024.
The news was confirmed in an FA statement this evening (Friday, January 6). The FA’s verdict was welcomed by the Professional Footballers’ Association.
The Reds mutually agreed to part ways with Yems after the allegations came to light last May.
A statement issued by Crawley Town said: “We would like to thank the Football Association for its thorough investigation into these serious allegations and the independent Regulatory Commission for its thoughtful consideration and ruling on the findings.
“As we have said many times, Crawley Town Football Club will never tolerate racism or discrimination of any kind.
"We remain eager to partner with our players, staff and supporters as we build a team and community that Red Devils fans can be proud of — both on and off the pitch.”