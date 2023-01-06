Edit Account-Sign Out
Former Crawley Town boss John Yems suspended from all football for 15 months - See FA statement in full

Former Crawley Town manager John Yems has been suspended from all football-related activity after accusations he used discriminatory language against his players.

By Sam Morton
1 hour ago

The news was confirmed in an FA statement this evening (Friday, January 6).

The statement read: “An Independent Regulatory Commission has suspended John Yems from all football and football-related activity up to and including June 1, 2024, and ordered him to attend an education programme for 12 breaches of FA Rule E3.2.

“The former manager of Crawley Town FC was charged with 16 alleged comments in breach of FA Rule E3.2 during the period between 2019 and 2022. It was alleged that each breach amounts to an ‘aggravated breach’ of FA Rule E3.2 as the comments included a reference to ethnic origin and/or colour and/or race and/or nationality and/or religion or belief and/or gender.

Crawley Town mutually agreed to part ways with manager John Yems, effective immediately, after the allegations came to light. Picture by Pete Norton/Getty Images
“It was further alleged that he had discriminated against Crawley Town FC players by reasons of ethnic origin and/or colour and/or race and/or nationality and/or religion or belief in breach of FA Rule E4 during the period between 2019 and 2022. However, this charge was denied by John Yems and later withdrawn by The FA prior to any hearing.

“John Yems admitted one of the remaining 16 charges and denied 15. An Independent Regulatory Commission subsequently found 11 of them to be proven and four unproven during a hearing. The commission also imposed his sanctions, and its written reasons for these decisions will be published at the earliest opportunity.”

Crawley Town mutually agreed to part ways with manager John Yems after the allegations came to light last May. Click here to read more.

