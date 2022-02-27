Nadesan, who replaced Aramide Oteh 15 minutes in through injury, opened the scoring with a beautiful, clipped finish.

“I work hard in training to get back into the starting 11. I came on and I took my chance, it was good to get a goal so early after coming on.” Nadesan said.

“We practised all week on what we were going to do, and we executed the game plan perfectly in the first half. Second half was a bit iffy but you’re obviously going to come under pressure from top of the league, but it was unreal to go 2-0 up.

"The fans probably would’ve been a bit surprised with how well we played today. Conceding that goal is the only negative we can take away from this game.”

The league's run-away side were unbeaten in their previous 15 league games this season on the road before they arrived in Sussex, all the more surprising when you consider Crawley’s patchy home form, but Nadesan praised the home support and the belief that transpired.

“When you score and you hear them erupt it’s an unreal feeling, when we went 2-0 up you can still hear them singing and enjoying themselves.

Ashley Nadesan celebrates his goal against Forest Green Rovers. Picture by Cory Pickford

"It got a bit iffy when they got that goal back, but they stuck behind us and it’s obviously lovely to hear them home and away. It was a great feeling walking round clapping them at the end and seeing some happy faces."

The Reds have made a giant killing reputation for themselves this season, faring better against the teams at the top of the table opposed to those they look down to. However, their next two games are against the bottom two in the league.

Nadesan nodded to the attitude of how they approached the game against Rovers and how they must bring it forward. “We need to take the mentality we had in this game into those games, no game in this league is easy, we’re not at the top or the bottom and we beat top of the league.

“Playing against someone like Oldham who’ve got a lot to play for, and so do we hoping we can make a late push for the play-offs hopefully and that’s what we want to do on Tuesday. I find we raise our game against the bigger teams, but we need to bring that into the lower teams as well and pick up the points.

“Today’s game is over now, and the fans can go home happy, but we’re back in on Monday preparing for the game Tuesday. They’re coming up thick and fast, so we need to put the game behind us, obviously enjoy it, but go onto Tuesday with a fresh slate and hopefully get three points.”