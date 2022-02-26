Ashley Nadesan celebrates his goal. Crawley Town v Forest Green Rovers. Picture by Cory Pickford SUS-220226-174117004

Crawley Town beat League Two leaders Forest Green Rovers: 44 pictures of action, goal celebrations and the crowd

It was a tremendous afternoon in the sun for Crawley Town as they beat league leaders Forest Green Rovers 2-1.

By Mark Dunford
Saturday, 26th February 2022, 7:40 pm

Ashley Nadesan, who repaced the injured Remi Oteh early on, opening the scoring before Jordan Tunnicliffe double the lead with a towering header.

Dom Bernard pulled one back late on for Forest Green but it was enough as the Reds claimed all three points.

Photographer Cory Pickford was there to catch the action, the celebrations and the crowd. See a selection of his pictures below.

You can see a full recap of the game here. And you can see John Yems' reaction to the victory here.

1.

Reds fans. Crawley Town v Forest Green Rovers. Picture by Cory Pickford SUS-220226-174322004

2.

Crawley Town v Forest Green Rovers. Picture by Cory Pickford SUS-220226-174203004

3.

Reds fans watch on. Crawley Town v Forest Green Rovers. Picture by Cory Pickford SUS-220226-174418004

4.

Crawley Town v Forest Green Rovers. Picture by Cory Pickford SUS-220226-174438004

League TwoJohn YemsSussex
