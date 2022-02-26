Ashley Nadesan, who repaced the injured Remi Oteh early on, opening the scoring before Jordan Tunnicliffe double the lead with a towering header.

Dom Bernard pulled one back late on for Forest Green but it was enough as the Reds claimed all three points.

Photographer Cory Pickford was there to catch the action, the celebrations and the crowd. See a selection of his pictures below.

