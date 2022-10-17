Reds are on the search for Kevin Betsy’s replacement after the former Arsenal u23s man parted ways with the club a week and half ago.

Lewis Young has stepped in as interim manager and enjoyed a win in his first match when goals from James Tilley and Ashley Nadesan ensured a 2-1 victory over Newport County at the Broadfield Stadium on Saturday.

The Reds face Aston Villa u21s on Tuesday night (October 18) in the EFL Trophy before hosting high-flying Mansfield Town on Saturday.

Crawley Town director of football and interim CEO Chris Galley

But it is unclear whether a new permanent manager will be appointed by Saturday – but Galley, who is also acting chief executive at Crawley Town, says they have been talking to a lot of candidates.

He said: “The manager search is going well. A lot of high calibre applicants that we’ve been speaking to and we’ll have to see how this week goes before we make an announcement.”

The players appeared to send a message on Saturday when after Tilley opened the scoring, they all ran to celebrate with with interim boss Young – and Galley said they will have an input on the new boss.

He said: “The players know that I will listen to them on all matters regarding the club. However, there are many stakeholders who are affected by this decision and we will consider all of them when doing so.”

When WAGMI United took over the club, they said they were looking to play a certain style of football and data would play a huge part. On Saturday, Young reverted to a 4-4-2 on Saturday after 11 league games of a back three under Betsy and assistant Dan Micciche. Galley says it is key they are pragmatic in what kind of football they play.

He said: “The key for Crawley Town is that we are pragmatic and adaptable when it comes to playing style. Data will continue to play an important role along all other factors that we consider to hire the best manager for the club.”

The Newport win lifted Reds off the bottom of the table on goal difference above Hartlepool United and Galley said he and the ownership group were delighted with the win and the performance.

He said: “Saturday was an example of the intensity and determination that we expect and demand from the players in every match. was an important win and everyone at the club enjoyed seeing Crawley getting back to winning ways. I’d like to thank the fans who were brilliant with their support and I look forward to seeing even more at future home games.”

Saturday’s opponents Mansfield are currently fourth in League Two, six points off top spot.

In the EFL Trophy on Tuesday night, Reds have to win outright and hope AFC Wimbledon beat Portsmouth to qualify for the next round.