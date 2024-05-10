Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There’s not doubt Crawley are in a great position going into their League Two play-off semi-final against MK Dons on Saturday – but Scvott Lindsey revealed some stats that will keep everyone on their toes.

Reds are 3-0 up thanks to a brilliant performance in front the Sky cameras at the Broadfield Stadium on Tuesday night. Lindsey said after the game that his side has to remain ‘professional and humble’ as they head into the second leg – and he was keen to reveal two stats that will certainly make any Reds fan slightly nervous.

He said: “I think it’s really important to understand we are only at the halfway point and that’s the message we have clearly put out to the players since the game finished.

“We are really respectful and humble that we are only at the halfway point. Yes we have put ourselves in a good position but we know we have a lot to do.

“They are a very good side with very good players. They ask a lot of questions from you and we know it’s going to be tough. Since Mike Williamson has gone in, eight times they have scored three or more goals and seven of those eight games have been at home.

“We know they are capable of scoring a lot of goals. We have to make sure we are really sound with the way we defend and if we keep a clean sheet we go through.

“Their bouncebackability is very good as a team. Nine times under Mike they have lost and nine times they have bounced back and won the next game so they have experienced that already and we have to wary of that. We just have to make sure we do our job and we do it really well. Like I said, if we keep a clean sheet we go through. That’s our main task.”

Scott Lindsey looks on prior to the Sky Bet League Two Play-Off Semi-Final 1st Leg match between Crawley Town and Milton Keynes Dons at Broadfield Stadium on May 07, 2024 in Crawley, England. (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

And Lindsey made sure there were no celebrations after Tuesday’s win. He said: “That’s the quietest we have been after a win because we know how things can flip in play-off games, just look at Sheffield Wednesday and Peterborough last year. We’ve made sure we have remained humble and respectful that the tie is not over.

“It was a good victory and brilliant performance and as much as we have come away happy, we have got to do it all over again, it’s not done yet. If we do our job properly I am sure we will go through.”

Every player put in a shift for the Reds including substitutes like Ronan Darcy and Kellan Gordon – but Lindsey is not tempted to change the starting XI too much going into the second leg. “I think it’s quite clear what the side should look like and what the subs should look like,” he said. “The players have been fantastic all season, not just on Tuesday night. They have taken on information at quite a high level and executed it perfectly.

“I am so happy for them to be in this position. They work really hard, their running stats were through the roof and I think everyone could see they left everything out there. Unfortunately we have one more game to go and we have got to leave everything out there again. It is relentless but that is professional sport. That’s why we are in and we like being in positions like this.”

Crawley are expecting to in excess of 1,500 fans to the Stadium MK, which will be a record for the side. And Lindsey can’t wait to see – and hear – them. He said: “If anyone is going to make a lot of noise it’s going to be our lot isn’t it? They are going turn up in their numbers, it’s unbelievable. They are a different class and they were unbelievable the other night, I don’t think I have experienced an atmosphere like that, certainly here but throughout my career.