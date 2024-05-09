Crawley Town keeper makes Zidane comparison after THAT touch against MK Dons

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There were many moments on Tuesday night that will go down in Crawley Town history.

Will Wright’s goal line clearance, Ronan Darcy’s celebration and Liam Kelly’s strike are just a few – but one seemed to take social media by storm. In the 23rd minute, Liam Kelly’s unusual backpass looked to have Corey Addai in trouble. But the former Arsenal youth keeper pulled of a wonderful touch before skipping past an sliding MK Dons attacker and then nearly setting up a chance for Adam Campbell.

It was a wonderful but of skill and tremendous composure.

But for the keeper himself, he thought it was nothing special and took it all in his stride. Speaking before the second of the League Two play-off semi-final, the 26-year-old said: “I didn't even realise it was that special. I was just playing. The ball was in the air and I just thought I have got to get this ball on my right side so I have more time on the ball because that’s away from the press, then I can make a decision whether to play out, which is our style of play, or if I need to play a longer pass. That was my thought process at the time. Obviously I have pulled it out of the sky like Zidane.

“When the striker started pressing me and sprinted in, I realised he was going to slide in and that made my decision easier. I didn’t think about it, there was space behind so I took a touch. I know it looked risky but I took the safer option.”