Crawley Town keeper wins PFA League Two Fans’ Player of the Month Award for February

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The award comes after a terrific month for Crawley’s number one, in which Addai has kept three straight clean sheets, making some incredible saves along the way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Highlights of those performances include a match-winning save at point-blank range against AFC Wimbledon at the Cherry Red Records Stadium and a crucial reaction save late on against Accrington Stanley to secure Crawley another 0-1 victory on the road.