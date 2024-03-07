Crawley Town keeper wins PFA League Two Fans’ Player of the Month Award for February
The award comes after a terrific month for Crawley’s number one, in which Addai has kept three straight clean sheets, making some incredible saves along the way.
Highlights of those performances include a match-winning save at point-blank range against AFC Wimbledon at the Cherry Red Records Stadium and a crucial reaction save late on against Accrington Stanley to secure Crawley another 0-1 victory on the road.
The shot-stopper has to see off plenty of opposition from other top players in the division, but the general public ensured that Corey deservedly claimed the award.