Crawley Town linked with MK Dons defender

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Out-of-favour MK Dons defender Jack Tucker has been linked with a move to League One side Crawley Town this month.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 25-year-old is in the final six months of his contract at Stadium MK, having made 81 appearances in two-and-a-half years since moving from Gillingham in 2022.

Ranging in and out of favour under five different managers during his time at MK1, Tucker has not played since November 12 when he played in the EFL Trophy, while his last league outing for Dons came in early October.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Business between Dons and Crawley has been a well-trodden path in the last few months, with Liam Kelly and Jay Williams both signing for the club, while head coach Scott Lindsey and his backroom staff also made the switch in September.

And the Reds look to be rekindling that relationship once more, reportedly showing interest in bringing Tucker to the Broadfield Stadium.