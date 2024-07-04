Crawley Town star midfielder leaves to join League Two MK Dons
Peter O’Rourke (@SportsPeteO) posted on X yesterday: “Understand MK Dons are in advanced talks to sign Crawley midfielder Liam Kelly. #MKDonsFC #TownTeamTogether.”
And now both clubs have confirmed the move.
In his first interview with MK – who Crawley beat in the Play-off semi-final by a record-breaking aggregate score – the 28-year-old said: “It's been in the works for a while. When I first heard about it, I've been excited to try and get it done. The project that's building under the gaffer here is clear to see from the outside even when playing against MK Dons last season. It's a project that I was looking forward to get on board with when I first heard about it. I'm delighted to get it done.
“I'm a midfielder that likes to play the style that the gaffer here plays. I had it last year and I thrived. Hopefully, I can replicate that here and after speaking to the staff here that's something I feel like I can implement even better this year.”
Kelly was arguably Crawley’s best player in an incredible season for the club and he hopes to use the experience of that at Stadium MK to help them rise to League One. He said: “I had an unbelievable season last year, not just me personally but as a team to get promotion. Hopefully, I can use that experience.
“Obviously, last year the Club got close to doing it so hopefully with the learning that has come from that and both experiences combined, we can come together and have a really good season. The ambition of the Club is simple, to get promoted, but it comes from us players to dig in and show why we should be getting promoted.”
Kelly joined the Red Devils as the first signing of the 2023/24 summer window and immediately impressed the fans at the Broadfield Stadium as he quickly became one of the first names on Scott Lindsey's teamsheet. The midfielder missed only a handful of matches throughout the season and proved to be a vital addition to the promotion-winning side.
A Crawley club statement said: “Everybody at the club would like to thank Liam for his efforts during his time at the club and wishes him and his family the very best for the future. He will always be welcome at the Broadfield Stadium.”
Kelly is the seventh player of the starting XI from the 2-0 win against Crewe in the League Two Play-Off final to leave following Corey Addai (Stockport), Laurence Maguire (MK Dons), Adam Campbell (Hartlepool United), Danilo Orsi (Burton), Will Wright (Swindon Town) and Klaidi Lolos (Bolton). Nick Tsaroulla (Notts County) who was on the bench that day has also left.
Crawley have made six signings since the transfer window opened Jeremy Kelly, Antony Papadopoulos, Charlie Barker, Josh Flint, Rushian Hepburn-Murphy and Scott Malone.
