Crawley Town make first summer signing: Highly-rated Crewe Alexandra defender joins Reds

The highly-rated defender is the first new player to join the ranks for the 2022/23 season. You can see Travis’ first interview below.

Johnson, 21, progressed through the youth ranks with Crewe and earned his first professional contract in the summer of 2018.

Since then, Johnson has made over 40 appearances for The Railwaymen, including 20 in Sky Bet League One last season.

Speaking on the signing, manager Betsy said: “Travis is a very promising acquisition for us, who has played over 20 games in League One last season. He is versatile positionally and is an outstanding 1v1 defender.

"He has developed well at Crewe and is a well-rounded young man. We had to fight off interest from clubs in a higher division and our own, but we managed to convince him and his representatives that what we will be doing next season would make this the place for him to develop and fulfil his undoubted potential.

“We are all delighted and would like to place on record our thanks to his representatives and our owners for helping us make this happen.

Upon joining the Reds, Johnson said: “I am buzzing to get the deal over the line.

Travis Johnson. Picture courtesy of Crawley Town FC

"Ever since I heard about the interest, I have not been able to stop thinking about it. I spoke to the manager and saw the ambition that he has for the club and what he is trying to put in place. The general feel of all the staff members that I have met is good, and everyone seems to be working in sync and looking to achieve the same thing.”

Johnson said will officially link up with the club on July 1st upon the expiration of his contract at Crewe Alexandra.