Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey has had his say on VAR following the debacle as Tottenham Hotspur beat Liverpool in the Premier League last week.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Luis Diaz had his goal against Tottenham Hotspur wrongfully chalked off last Saturday, which has added to the criticism in which VAR has been implemented. Springing to popularity after the 2018 Russia world cup, where Video Assistant Referee (VAR) was first introduced to a lot of football fans across the world, VAR was established in the Premier League as of the 2019/20 season.

Since then, the system has caused many a controversial decision. Most recently a mistake in communication between on-field and off-field officials meant Diaz’s onside goal was disallowed for offside, and Tottenham Hotspur won the match.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has even called for the match to be replayed after his team were let down by officials.

Scott Lindsey had his say on the system and if he would be open to it being introduced in League Two, where Crawley Town currently play their football. “I would welcome it,” he said. “I know there’s been mistakes made with VAR, but I also think a lot of good has come from it.”

His team have suffered from what he feels are mistakes by referees in recent weeks. Starting with a penalty against the Reds on Tuesday night’s loss to Doncaster Rovers. He said: “In my opinion Will [Wright] gets pushed, really clearly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I went to see the referee after the game and spoke to him about it, he said that he wasn’t focusing on that action, he was focusing on the ball being crossed.”

Luis Diaz reacts after a goal was ruled offside during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on September 30, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

He also feels that his team should’ve had a penalty in his team’s match against Grimsby.

“I went to see the referee after the game and he said that in his opinion he (Orsi) did get pulled to the floor, but the ball bounced that high that Dan Orsi was never going to challenge for the ball.

“You can’t just bring someone down because he’s not going to get the ball. What if the goalkeeper would’ve fallen over at that moment and Dan Orsi would be there to tap in?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad