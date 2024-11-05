Crawley Town midfielder says goalless draw at Burton is a 'point to build on'

Crawley Town midfielder Max Anderson said the goalless draw at Burton Albion is a ‘point to build on’ as they look to climb the League One table.

Crawley could have – and should have – won after a dominant second performance at the Pirelli Stadium but they weren’t clinical enough in the final third to claim the three points.

But they kept a clean sheet and there were positives to take into their game against Huddersfield Town at the Boradfield Stadium on Saturday.

Anderson, who joined the club in the summer, said: “I think we played well and dominated parts of the game. We were productive in coming out from the back but in the final third we just needed to be more clinical and we would have come away with three points.

“It’s a point to build on and hopefully we can get three points in the next game.”

It was a slightly lacklustre first half performance and the Scot said: “I think a quick start is something we looked at. When you look at the start against Northampton we were sluggish but tonight we were on the front foot from minute one and that gave us a good platform to build from.

“And keeping a clean sheet is a big bonus for everyone. The main thing is building on those big performances and the results will come. If we keep creating like we did tonight the goals will come.”

It was a big move for the 23-year-old, coming from Dundee, but he has settled in well. “I have been enjoying it,” he said.

"Everyone, fans, staff, players have been really welcoming. The training has been excellent. It’s been pretty easy really and the lads have been great with me.”