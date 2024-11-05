Crawley Town midfielder says goalless draw at Burton is a 'point to build on'

Mark Dunford
By Mark Dunford

Editor and Head of Sport

Published 5th Nov 2024, 23:48 BST
Crawley Town midfielder Max Anderson said the goalless draw at Burton Albion is a ‘point to build on’ as they look to climb the League One table.

Crawley could have – and should have – won after a dominant second performance at the Pirelli Stadium but they weren’t clinical enough in the final third to claim the three points.

Most Popular

But they kept a clean sheet and there were positives to take into their game against Huddersfield Town at the Boradfield Stadium on Saturday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anderson, who joined the club in the summer, said: “I think we played well and dominated parts of the game. We were productive in coming out from the back but in the final third we just needed to be more clinical and we would have come away with three points.

“It’s a point to build on and hopefully we can get three points in the next game.”

It was a slightly lacklustre first half performance and the Scot said: “I think a quick start is something we looked at. When you look at the start against Northampton we were sluggish but tonight we were on the front foot from minute one and that gave us a good platform to build from.

“And keeping a clean sheet is a big bonus for everyone. The main thing is building on those big performances and the results will come. If we keep creating like we did tonight the goals will come.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It was a big move for the 23-year-old, coming from Dundee, but he has settled in well. “I have been enjoying it,” he said.

Crawley Town midfielder Max Anderson. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)placeholder image
Crawley Town midfielder Max Anderson. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

"Everyone, fans, staff, players have been really welcoming. The training has been excellent. It’s been pretty easy really and the lads have been great with me.”

SEE ALSO Crawley Town player ratings: 8s for defenders but 5 for midfielder as Reds lack fireworks at Burton Albion | Burton Albion performance shows Crawley Town boss his side 'will get to where they want to be'

Related topics:League OneHuddersfield Town
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice